CLEVELAND NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA) – A brush fire Monday tore through an area of the Cleveland National Forest that officials estimated hadn’t burned in nearly four decades.

The blaze in the Holy Jim Canyon area of Orange County started just after 1 p.m. and quickly grew to as large as 100 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

By 3:30 p.m., the fire had already scorched more than 700 acres in near triple-digit heat and minimal wind, officials said.

A massive plume of smoke could be seen from miles away as SKY2 flew overhead.

Precautionary evacuation orders were issued for Holy Jim community, which is home to several cabins. At least one structure was confirmed destroyed.

No injuries were immediately reported.

