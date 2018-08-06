SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Four San Francisco Bay-area residents and a Los Angeles man were identified Monday as the five who were killed in a plane crash into a Santa Ana parking lot.

No one on the ground was hurt when a twin-engine Cessna 414 aircraft clipped an unoccupied car parked in the parking lot of a CVS store, about a mile northwest from John Wayne Orange County Airport, at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. But all five people on board the plane were killed in the crash.

They were identified as pilot Scott Shepherd, 53; Lara Shepherd, 42; Floria Hakimi, 62; Nasim Ghanadan, 29, all of the Bay Area; and 32-year-old Navid Hakimi, of Los Angeles.

Floria Hakimi was the mother of Navid Hakimi.

The group was all part of a Bay Area real estate consulting firm.

The 1973 Cessna was registered to San Francisco-based Category III Aviation Corp., FAA records show. It had been flown from the Bay Area suburb of Concord, FAA data revealed.

“I don’t know anything about what this pilot did, or what he was thinking, but it could have been much more tragic,” Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito said. “This was a Sunday afternoon and we have people shopping, so the fact that we have no injuries on the ground is a miracle in itself.”

The FAA arrived on the scene about 4 p.m. and the National Transportation Safety Board representatives were expected this evening, Bommarito said.

