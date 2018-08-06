NORWALK (CBSLA) — A man suspected of being involved in a shooting is in a standoff Monday with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies at a Norwalk home.

The shooting was reported at about 1 a.m., according to sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner. Deputies arriving on the scene saw the man run into a home.

Since then, the man has refused to come out of the home on Claressa Avenue near Mapledale Street.

A Sheriff’s SWAT team is on the scene, along with deputies from surrounding sheriff’s stations.

Residents in the area are being asked to stay inside their homes.

No injuries have been reported.

