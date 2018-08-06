Pasadena (Hoodline) – Looking to try the best steakhouses in town?

Our content partner, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top steakhouses in Pasadena, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

_______________________________________________________

Alexander’s Steakhouse

111 N. Los Robles Ave.

Topping the list is Alexander’s Steakhouse. The fine dining steakhouse and Asian fusion spot — with additional locations in San Francisco and Cupertino — is the highest rated steakhouse in Pasadena, boasting 4.5 stars out of 780 reviews on Yelp.

It’s no surprise that the menu focuses heavily on steak, with filet mignon, blackened prime ribeye and Omaha prime porterhouse options on offer.

With Japanese flair laced throughout the menu, the restaurant also features Japanese grade wagyu such as marbled Kagoshima, Shiga Ohmi and Miyazaki Japan A5 beef.

Yelper Barbara W., who reviewed the spot July 22, wrote, “I came here for my birthday and wow! Was I surprised by their service and their food! The ribeye chop here was the best I’ve ever had and their service was exceptional!”

You can view the full menu here

_______________________________________________________

Houston’s Restaurant

320 S. Arroyo Parkway

Next up is Houston’s Restaurant. With additional outposts from coast to coast, the high-end restaurant chain features a diverse menu of American classics, with offerings like double-cut pork chops and USDA prime filet.

With four stars out of 2,333 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

“My favorite dishes are the pork ribs and pan-fried fish,” shared Yelper Artineh K. “The mashed potatoes and side vegetables are always cooked perfectly, and the coconut shrimp roll beats any sushi spot! Amazing restaurant!”

See the menu here

_______________________________________________________

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

369 E. Colorado Blvd.

Pasadena’s Ruth’s Chris Steak House is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the world-renowned steakhouse and traditional American spot four stars out of 1,640 reviews.

On the menu, expect to find an extensive selection of prime steak and chops, such as cowboy ribeye, T-bone, porterhouse and lamb chops.

Entree complements are on offer as well, like Cajun-spiced lobster tail, Oscar-style crab cake and Ruth’s trio of dipping sauces: black truffle butter, shiitake demi-glace and honey soy glaze.

Yelper Roxanne S., who reviewed the restaurant July 22, wrote, “Superb service from our server Jason and runner Pedro. Sixteen-ounce ribeye and the filet with the juicy shrimp beyond satisfied my expectations.”

Check out the full menu here

_______________________________________________________

Malbec Argentinean Cuisine

1001 E. Green St.

Malbec Argentinean Cuisine, a steakhouse and Argentine spot, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,493 Yelp reviews.

The globally influenced eatery — with additional locations in Santa Monica and Toluca Lake – features steak offerings like pan-roasted Australian rack of lamb with Madeira wine sauce, natural skirt steak with chimichurri norteño and napolitana — a breaded thin tenderloin steak with tomato sauce, imported ham, mozzarella cheese and more.

“The pork flat iron steak was just mouth watering!” said Yelper Shayla B. “It was so juicy and flavorful. … And the service — just phenomenal! Every staff member that I encountered that evening was pleasant. I never had to ask for anything.”

You can view the full menu here

_______________________________________________________

Roy’s Restaurant

641 E. Colorado Blvd.

Near the Pasadena Playhouse, you’ll find Roy’s Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 1,357 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant chain is the brainchild of culinary pioneer Roy Yamaguchi, explains the eatery on its website, and has over 15 locations across California, Texas, Florida, Maryland and Arizona.

Menu offerings include fusion dishes featuring flavors of the Pacific Rim, like the 14-ounce USDA prime New York strip steak with lobster mac and cheese and Thai basil wild mushroom cream sauce.

“Mr. Roy Yamaguchi has blessed the culinary world with his fusion of European styles and Pacific cuisine!” wrote Yelper Anton E. “Our first time tonight was an absolute delight and I am excited to make another trip!”

See the full menu here