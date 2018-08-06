STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — One person is dead and nearly two dozen were hospitalized after attending this weekend’s HARD Summer Festival in Fontana.

Andrew Cole of Tracy in Northern California was pronounced dead at a local hospital just before midnight Sunday, the Associated Press reported. An autopsy is pending.

Twenty-three others were hospitalized for various reasons, with only two women remaining.

In 2016, one man and two women died after the festival. Their autopsies revealed all three, who were in their early 20s, died of toxicity from the drug MDMA — more commonly known as “ecstasy.”

In Chicago over the weekend, a 16-year-old died after being found unresponsive at the Lollapalooza music festival, CBS Chicago reported. A total of 119 people there were hospitalized.

