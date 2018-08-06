BALDWIN VILLAGE (CBSLA) — Two people are dead Monday following a crash police say followed a car-to-car shooting.

Firefighters responded to the two-car crash on the 4800 block of West Rodeo Place at around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rodeo Road and Crenshaw Boulevard. One person was trapped under a car, while another person suffered a gunshot wound. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was taken to the hospital.

According to Los Angeles Police, the shooting happened less than a mile away from the crash near the intersection of 30th and Ferndale streets. One of the drivers was shot and subsequently hit a pedestrian. The other driver also hit a pedestrian as he tried to flee and crashed with a third vehicle.

Patrick Taylor told CBS2 News he witnessed one person getting shot.

“I actually saw two cars coming by about 15, 20 miles an hour — very slow. There was two shots, and then when it got fully in view, there was about four more shots directly into the car,” said Taylor. I saw a youngster in the far car looking into a car that was closer to me, and I saw him clearly get shot at least two or three times I think directly to the face. He slumped over, and then he crashed his vehicle into another vehicle, and they hit a kid in the process who was jaywalking across the street. So there’s a dead kid in the street who was jaywalking, and there’s a dead kid in the car.”

Police have not confirmed this account.

A bicycle rider who was struck remains in critical condition.

One suspect remains at large. His vehicle is only described as a light-colored car.

It is not known if the shooting was gang-related.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)