LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Six Los Angeles-area shelters Sunday were slashing prices to encourage pet adoptions.

The deals included adopting an adult cat for as low as $12.50, and adult dog for $51. Prices on puppies and kittens were higher.

The price cuts were due to overcrowding at the shelters.

The shelters open at 11 a.m.

