MID-CITY (CBSLA) — A deadly crash in the Mid-City area spurred the temporary closure of several lanes on a busy thoroughfare.

Lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway were shut down near La Brea on Sunday morning as a result of the crash, which involved several vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol says at least one person has died. A Sig-Alert was issued at 5 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.