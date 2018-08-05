PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) — The LAPD has released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting two months ago in Porter Ranch.

In that incident, police fired a series of bean bag rounds on a man who had a knife. The man approached police — ordered him to drop the knife — and they shot him with live rounds after he refused to yield the weapon.

The suspect survived, as did the woman he stabbed — his wife — following a domestic violence situation. The wife also survived her attack.

CBS2’s Joy Benedict reports the incident played out just before 11 p.m. on June 20.

A 911 dispatcher got a call from neighbors saying a woman had been stabbed in the gated community.

The caller said, “She’s laying on the floor, she’s my neighbor.” The dispatcher asked who stabbed her, and the caller replies, “she says her husband.”

LAPD showed the video of police arriving on the chaotic scene. They ended up shooting him half a dozen times. On the video, police also are shown using a Taser on the man. And he still doesn’t drop the knife.

The husband has been identified as Alen Alpanian.

The video was released by the LAPD and shared on its YouTube channel. It’s edited and contains subtitles.

The release of the video is in accord with a new department policy to release body cam footage within 45 days of an incident.

The edited visions even have commentary to explain why officers are making the decisions they do.

LAPD Commander Alan Hamilton is heard on the edited video that the footage clearly shows Alpanian refusing to comply.

“When he got within 10 feet, the officer fired his pistol striking Alpanian several times.”

Alpanian was later charged with attempted murder, resisting a police officer and domestic violence.

While the video might not explain what led to the stabbing, the LAPD is hoping it gives the public a better understanding their decisions and why incidents can end up in violence.