LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s bye, bye, bye to Lance Bass’ dream of buying the iconic “Brady Bunch” house.

After tweeting that he had the winning bid for the house, the NSYNC band member posted a statement on Twitter that read in part, “there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood Studio) who wants the house at any cost.”

Bass says he feels like he was used to drive up the home’s price. The property was listed on Zillow for nearly $2 million.

But as Bass explained, he offered way above the asking price.

“This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike,” said Bass.

Bass said “we were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources.”

“How is this fair or legal?” asked Bass via Twitter. “How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling.”

Bass went on to say that he felt hurt and saddened by the outcome.