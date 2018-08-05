  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMMike Webb
    10:30 AMGoodbye Dark Spots!
    11:00 AMStem Cell Therapy for Pain
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMREAL with Diego Mesa
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AM100th PGA Championship Preview
    11:00 AMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMCBS 2 Sports Central
    3:30 PMThis is LA
    4:00 PMStem Cell Therapy for Pain
    View All Programs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s bye, bye, bye to Lance Bass’ dream of buying the iconic “Brady Bunch” house.

After tweeting that he had the winning bid for the house, the NSYNC band member posted a statement on Twitter that read in part, “there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood Studio) who wants the house at any cost.”

Bass says he feels like he was used to drive up the home’s price. The property was listed on Zillow for nearly $2 million.

But as Bass explained, he offered way above the asking price.

“This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike,” said Bass.

Bass said “we were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources.”

“How is this fair or legal?” asked Bass via Twitter. “How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling.”

Bass went on to say that he felt hurt and saddened by the outcome.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s