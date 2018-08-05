ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — With the release of “Crazy Rich Asians” just days away, digital media entrepreneur Bing Chen has been using social media to raise awareness with the hashtag #GoldOpen movement.

The #GoldOpen movement is for the flick to do well in the box-office. In the latest cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s creators talked about how they turned down a huge payday with Netflix. Instead, opting to go with Warner Bros. to get the movie in theaters.

Director @jonmchu: "Crazy Rich Asians is more than just a movie, it's a movement." But EVERY MOVEMENT NEEDS ITS MAFIA. That's why 100+ of us have bought out theatres to give #CrazyRichAsians a #GoldOpen. Join us and buy your tickets NOW for opening week on @Fandango.com pic.twitter.com/rvYayv1GkV — Bing Pan London Chen (@BingChen) August 3, 2018

“We don’t want to just buy tickets, we’re here to buy theaters,” said Chen of the #GoldOpen movement.

“The intent from the beginning was to make a really great movie so that people can see that we can be leads in movies,” said Jon M. Chu, the director.

The last time a movie had a predominantly Asian cast was the “Joy Luck Club” which was 25 years ago.

“Crazy Rich Asians” stars Henry Golding who is a BBC TV host and an American born TV star Constance Wu, who never imagined herself as a lead.

“When you grow up an environment where you never see your face even on a cereal box, it says something about who people think should have the story,” said Wu.

Wu’s character is a strong, NYU professor whose love interest isn’t like Asian male characters of the past.

“The objects of everyone’s attraction, that is enormously significant because it is so rare,” said Rebecca Sun of The Hollywood Reporter.

The hope is “Crazy Rich Asians” will perform well its opening weekend, but more importantly, that #GoldOpen will lead to more diversity on the silver screen.

“We want this to do well because it will help enable a rising tide of other opportunities for us,” said Chen.

“Crazy Rich Asians” opens on Aug. 15.