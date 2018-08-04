RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A dog went on the attack, seriously injuring a child.

As CBSLA’s Cristy Fajardo reports, an 18-month-old toddler is recovering after being mauled on Friday by a pitbull at a home on Fern Avenue in Riverside.

The toddler is the granddaughter of the dog’s owner. Animal Services says the same dog, named Petron, bit another grandchild two years ago.

The attack seriously injured the toddler’s face and possibly an eye.

The attack two years ago was serious enough for Animal Services to ask for a hearing to get an order to put down the now 11-year-old pitbull. Instead the owner was granted permission to keep the dog but was given a long list of conditions.

Neighbors say the grandmother had the dog for years but say she mostly kept him out of sight. That’s why on Friday they weren’t sure what had happened when they saw the commotion.

“I just heard a kid screaming and crying. That was about it,” said Ida Trujillo.

“A lot of the times people that have a dangerous animal don’t perceive the dog for what it is and the danger that it is so they don’t take the proper steps and the proper precautions,” said Lt. James Huffman, Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Animal Services says the little girl’s injuries were not life-threatening.

This time the owner did surrender the dog and Petron has been put down.

The case is still under investigation and it is possible the grandmother could face charges.