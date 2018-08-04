SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – Three Marines are recovering after being stabbed during an altercation outside a bar in San Clemente early Saturday morning.

The three male Marines in their early 20s were stabbed at around 1 a.m. in the area of El Camino Real and Avenida Granada, according to the Orange County Register.

They were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, the O.C. Sheriff’s Department told CBS2. Their names were not released.

Two men and a woman were detained in connection with the stabbings, the Register said.

The circumstances that led up to the stabbing were not confirmed.