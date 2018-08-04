  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    11:30 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    12:00 PMCalling Dr. Pol
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    11:00 AMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMThis is LA
    3:30 PMIT Cosmetics - Miracle Makeup!
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – Three Marines are recovering after being stabbed during an altercation outside a bar in San Clemente early Saturday morning.

The three male Marines in their early 20s were stabbed at around 1 a.m. in the area of El Camino Real and Avenida Granada, according to the Orange County Register.

They were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, the O.C. Sheriff’s Department told CBS2. Their names were not released.

Two men and a woman were detained in connection with the stabbings, the Register said.

The circumstances that led up to the stabbing were not confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s