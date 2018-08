BANNING (CBSLA) – A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the Riverside County community of Banning Saturday morning.

The earthquake hit at 6:48 a.m., its epicenter about two-and-a-half miles east of Banning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

There were no immediate reports of damage. It was felt as far east as Palm Desert and south to Idyllwild, according to the USGS. As of 8 a.m., 27 people had reported feeling the earthquake.

