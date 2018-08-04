TUSTIN (CBSLA) – Police are looking for two suspects who stabbed a clerk while stealing alcohol from a 7-Eleven in Tustin late Friday night.

At around 11:20 p.m., two Hispanic males entered the store, located in the 600 block of West First Street, grabbed beer and then ran out, Tustin police report.

When a clerk ran out into the parking lot to confront them, one of the suspects stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife, police said.

The suspects then jumped into a waiting light-colored sedan and sped away westbound on Main Street. A third suspect was believed to be driving the vehicle, but was not seen, police added.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police have released surveillance photos of the two suspects. Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts should call detectives at 714-573-3372.