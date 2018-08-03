  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Job Fair, Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams organization is looking for 5,000 good people.

The team is hosting a hiring fair Friday for positions, including guest services, ushers, ticket takers and crowd management. A whopping 2,000 people have already registered for the job fair, which starts at 8 a.m. at Gate 28 of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Job seekers can show up in business casual attire to score a job on the spot. More than 5,000 jobs are available.

For more information, go to csc-usa.com/lamcjobs.

