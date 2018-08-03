LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is looking into a rape claim against Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter.

Santa Monica police presented the case to the District Attorney, after a police report was filed in February by Melissa Schuman, who was a member of the girl group Dream.

Schuman claims Carter sexually assaulted her in a bathroom and a bedroom in the early 2000s, when she was 18 years old.

Carter has denied the allegations, saying he was “shocked and saddened” by the accusations and insists that Schuman never expressed to him “that anything we did was not consensual.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)