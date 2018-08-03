STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Hula!

Hula is an 11-year-old female pit bull terrier/labrador mix. She is almost 73 pounds, with a white and tan coat, and if she’s looks somewhat familiar, it’s because she’s the sister of Flan, who was previously featured on Pets2Love.

Her previous owner says Hula is house-trained and very loving. Even though she likes to play and explore, she also likes to lounge.

Hula is available for adoption at the Simi Valley Animal Shelter. To adopt Hula, call (805) 388-4341 and ask for ID# A440985.