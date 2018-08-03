STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The final repairs are being made Friday on a water main break that throttled Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City down to one lane in each direction for nearly 24 hours.

LADWP crews worked on repairing the rupture throughout the night, but expect to have all lanes of the major thoroughfare between the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood reopened by 8 a.m.

“The water main break did cause some extensive tree damage quite a bit away, so that does take time,” DWP’s Jaime Castrellon said. “But the main key is to do this job right. Laurel Canyon is a major street, we got a lot of speeding cars going through here, we want to make sure the road is safe for them.”

The 18-inch main, which was installed in the 1930s, ruptured at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The resulting flood of water forced the closure of Laurel Canyon between Mulholland Drive and Ventura Boulevard.

One lane of the roadway was reopened in both directions Thursday afternoon.

No customers experienced service disruptions due to the break, DWP spokeswoman Mia Rose Wong said.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)