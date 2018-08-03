LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson is reportedly in the same financial predicament as millions of other Angelenos – too much credit card debt.

Discover Bank has secured a judgment against Wesson and his wife for more than $4,500 in relation to an unpaid credit card bill, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.

In a statement to the Times, Wesson said the bill has since been “paid in full”, but did not elaborate when the bill was paid or why he and wife Fabian Wesson did not initially respond to the bank’s inquiries.

“A few years ago our family experienced some financial challenges that have since been rectified,” Wesson said in an emailed statement,

according to The Times. “This bill has been paid in full.”

According to reports, Discover Bank secured the judgment three months ago after saying the Wessons had just over $4,195 in unpaid bills and

that the company had also incurred $334.50 in costs while seeking payment.

Wesson – who made L.A. history as the City Council’s first black president – reportedly also received five default notices on properties he owned in the span of five years and nearly landed in foreclosure on a rental home he owns in Ladera Heights, although those issues were later resolved.

The councilman backed an ordinance approved in June that would place a ballot measure before voters asking whether the city should form its own bank.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)