ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – A driver had to be extricated from his car after it somehow got wedged underneath a semi-truck in Alhambra overnight Thursday.

According to Alhambra police, just before midnight, a tractor-trailer pulling out of the driveway for a Jack in the Box at South Chapel Avenue and Valley Boulevard collided with a sedan that was travelling west on Valley Boulevard.

The sedan then slid under the big rig, police said, leaving its driver unconscious and trapped inside, police said.

Alhambra Fire Department crews responded freed the driver. He was rushed to a local hospital in unknown condition. The truck was also leaking gasoline onto the roadway.

Drugs and alcohol likely did not contribute to the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Its unclear if any charges would be filed. No names were released.

Meanwhile, at around the same time, about three miles away – and also in Alhambra — two motorcyclists were injured when they lost control of their bikes and slammed into a parked car and a power pole, police report. The crash occurred at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Westminster Avenue and Valley Boulevard.

Both riders were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

Drugs or alcohol were likely not factors in that crash either.