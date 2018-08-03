STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — An Orange County man who got his 15 minutes of fame — maybe less — for jumping off a bridge onto a moving boat has been arrested.

Cody Green, 27, of Costa Mesa was arrested by Newport Beach police. He faces assault and vandalism charges for the July 25 stunt.

Video of Green posted to YouTube shows him allegedly jumping off the Lido Island Bridge as a small, canopied vessel passes by underneath him. Passenger Marilee Terrell was hit in the head when the canopy collapsed under Green’s weight, but she only suffered minor injuries.

At the time, police thought the suspect might have been a teen, not a grown man.