COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — After wrapping up his first day of training camp practice Thursday, Chargers rookie Derwin James confirmed he was robbed at gunpoint in Hollywood earlier this summer.

James, 22, says he was out in Hollywood with his uncle on June 23, walking from a restaurant to his Rolls Royce when two men jumped out with guns, snatched his chain and Rolex, then took off. The robbery was first reported by TMZ.

He says he tried to chase them down in his car, but his tires had been slashed and he had to pull over.

James, who received a signing bonus of just over $7 million, was the 17th overall pick by the Chargers out of Florida State.