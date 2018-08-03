PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a man suspected of committing armed robberies at Subway sandwich shops on four consecutive nights this week in the San Fernando Valley.

The four robberies occurred around closing, sometime between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Los Angeles police report.

Every robbery had similar characteristics: the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded cash. After receiving it, he then ran from the store. The description of the suspect provided to police in every robbery was similar.

The first robbery occurred Monday at a store located at 8672 Lindley Ave. in Northridge. Tuesday’s robbery occurred at 9008 Balboa Blvd. in Northridge. Wednesday’s happened at 11878 Balboa Blvd. in Granada Hills, while Thursday’s occurred at 19300 Rinaldi St. in Porter Ranch.

“We know all the people that work at Subway, we get lunch from them all the time, and I feel so bad that that happened to them,” said Marianna Delakyan, who works at nearby Le Salon Complet in Porter Ranch.

There were no injuries in any of the hold-ups.

No surveillance video was immediately released, and there was no specific suspect description.