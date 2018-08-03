BOISE, Idaho (CBS Local/AP) — Call it a goatpocalypse: more than 100 goats escaped their enclosure and munched on manicured lawns in Idaho’s capital city before being rounded up and hauled away.

#Breaking – About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from…updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

Multiple news outlets captured the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood Friday morning before a trailer arrived to applause from neighborhood residents.

The “new kids on the block” are now off the block! The final goats are now reluctantly going home. What a morning pic.twitter.com/Quyca6owdy — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

The owner of We Rent Goats told CBS Boise affiliate KBOI-TV that the 118 goats were grazing at a retention pond when they broke through a fence and went to explore.

Goats are sometimes let loose in the nearby Boise foothills to eat wild plants and reduce wildfire threats.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)