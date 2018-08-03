BOISE, Idaho (CBS Local/AP) — Call it a goatpocalypse: more than 100 goats escaped their enclosure and munched on manicured lawns in Idaho’s capital city before being rounded up and hauled away.

Multiple news outlets captured the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood Friday morning before a trailer arrived to applause from neighborhood residents.

The owner of We Rent Goats told CBS Boise affiliate KBOI-TV that the 118 goats were grazing at a retention pond when they broke through a fence and went to explore.

idaho goats 100+ Goats Break Free, Eat Their Way Through Idaho Neighborhood

(Photo: IdahoNews.com/KBOI-TV)

Goats are sometimes let loose in the nearby Boise foothills to eat wild plants and reduce wildfire threats.

idaho goats 2 100+ Goats Break Free, Eat Their Way Through Idaho Neighborhood

(Photo: IdahoNews.com/KBOI-TV)

