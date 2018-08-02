LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A murder suspect who led police on a chase through South L.A. with a child passenger was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit began about 11:45 a.m. near Main Street and 88th Place and ended about a half hour later near Avalon Boulevard and 43rd Street, the LAPD said.

The woman surrendered following a brief standoff with officers after their patrol vehicles blocked the car at an intersection. A young girl in the car with her was taken into custody.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)