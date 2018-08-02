SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a driver who may not known that their vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in South Los Angeles overnight Wednesday.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, a passerby found the victim’s body at Central Avenue and 84th Place, according to Los Angeles police.

Investigators believe the victim may have been struck at Central Avenue and 81st Street, and then dragged for about three blocks.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no eyewitnesses.

LAPD Sgt. Jeffrey Phelps told CBS2 this is a popular route for semi-trucks headed to or from downtown. Officers have responded to similar accidents where victims were stuck between a truck’s wheels with the driver unaware, Phelps added.

“The officers have canvassed from 81st all the way to 84th Place looking for camera footage or anything for when the businesses open,” Phelps said. “Then we can conduct a follow-up and see if we can see some footage of the vehicle that struck the person.”

The gender and identity of the victim were still unknown. The L.A. County coroner is on scene.