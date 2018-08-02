PASADENA (CBSLA) — A vacant two-story Victorian home in Pasadena went up in flames for the second time in nearly a year.

Firefighters responded to the home, near Fair Oaks Avenue and Mountain Street, at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to find flames coming from the second floor. A second alarm was requested, and 55 firefighters surrounded the home and moved to protect its neighbors, Pasadena Fire Deputy Chief Bryan Frieders said.

The fire was brought under control at about 11 p.m., he said. No other homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire appears to be arson, but it’s not known Wednesday’s fire is connected to a blaze that broke out at the same home nearly a year ago.

