MALIBU (CBSLA) — The shooting death of a man is under investigation Thursday in an unincorporated area of Malibu.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home in the 500 block of Westlake Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Deputy Trina Schrader said.

A woman, who is believed to be the wife of the victim, has been arrested. Investigators say they have recovered the murder weapon.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting.