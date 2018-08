MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — Fire caused extensive damage at a school in Montebello Thursday.

The blaze was reported around 3:20 p.m. at Eastmont Intermediate School.

Stu Mundel in Sky9 said the fire got to three alarms at one point.

“They got the fire out but there is quite a lot of damage,” he reported.

The school is located on the 400 block of N. Bradshaw.

Montebello Fire fought the blaze with the help of Verdugo Fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.