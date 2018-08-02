LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rising political star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will headline a fundraising luncheon in downtown Los Angeles Thursday for her New York congressional campaign.

Tickets for the event at the Los Angeles Theatre Center ranged from $25 to $1,000.

Ocasio-Cortez began her California swing – her third trip outside of New York in three weeks — on Tuesday in Stockton, meeting with Mayor Michael Tubbs. Ocasio-Cortez hosted two fundraisers in San Francisco later Tuesday.

The 28-year-old self-described democratic socialist shocked the political world and herself when she defeated 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in the June 26 Democratic primary in New York’s 14th Congressional District, which consists of portions of the New York City boroughs of the Bronx and Queens. Crowley is the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, the fourth-highest ranking position in House Democratic Leadership.

Ocasio-Cortez is virtually certain to be elected in November in the overwhelmingly Democratic district, which would make her the youngest woman elected to Congress. She will turn 29 on Oct. 13.

