LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) – Four dentists from Southern California, three of whom are brothers, were arrested last weekend on allegations of raping a woman at a Las Vegas hotel.

capture8 4 SoCal Dentists Arrested On Rape Charges In Las Vegas

(clockwise from top left) Poria Edalat, Saman Edalat, Ali Badkoobehi and Sina Edalat. (Clark County Detention Center)

The suspects, identified as Saman Edalat, Poria Edalat, Sina Edalat and also Ali Badkoobehi, were arrested Saturday, July 28, on charges of raping a woman in a suite in the Wynn Las Vegas hotel, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

According to online records for the Dental Board of California, Saman Edalat practices dentistry in Whittier, Poria Edalat practices in Northridge, Sina Edalat in Los Angeles and Badkoobehi in San Diego.

The four men were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges including sexual assault, conspiracy to commit sexual assault and kidnapping.

