ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Two people were killed early Wednesday in Arcadia, and authorities were investigating it as a murder-suicide.

The crime was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two bodies were found at the scene, one of them belonging to a woman who had been shot. Her name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting Arcadia police in the investigation.

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)