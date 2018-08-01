  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Car Shooting, Cerritos

CERRITOS (CBSLA) — A woman was shot as she drove down a Cerritos street early Wednesday morning, but she’s expected to survive.

Deputies responded to Shoemaker Avenue and the 91 Freeway at about 1:30 a.m. on the report of an assault with a deadly weapon, and found a woman who had been shot, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader said.

The woman had been driving down Park Plaza Drive when the shots were fired, just around the corner from the Cerritos Towne Center.

It’s not clear how many shots were fired, but nearly every window of the woman’s gray SUV was shattered or hit by gunfire.

The woman was taken to a hospital. She is expected to survive.

A security guard said she heard a woman and a man shouting each other inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but deputies did not give any details or confirm the account.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

