NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A North Hollywood man was charged Wednesday for vandalizing and starting fires inside a church last week, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Russel Congleton, 58, was charged with two counts each of arson of property and vandalism, and one count each of arson of structure and second-degree commercial burglary.

He is accused of setting fires in and around Saint Charles Borreomeo Church in North Hollywood on July 25, allegedly breaking into the church, smashing and damaging various items.

Congleton pleaded not guilty to the charges and will return for a preliminary hearing setting on Aug. 16.

If convicted as charged, Congleton faces a possible maximum sentence of eight years and eight months in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.