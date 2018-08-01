  • KCAL9On Air

SILVER LAKE

SILVER LAKE (CBSLA)  — Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake will reopen Thursday morning.

“I think it’s going to be very emotional,” said one woman.

There is no doubt about  that.

Employees and shoppers will be returning to the store where Mely Corado, an assistant manager, was killed during a shootout with LAPD and an attempted murder suspect.

CBS2’s Tom Wait spoke to people who said the store will never feel the same – there continues to be an outpouring of love and support.

Jessica Coy and her family members all worked at one time for Trader Joe’s.

“I talked to a lot of past coworkers that I used to work with they’re coming here and helping the store, it’s been a camaraderie lot. people coming together,” Coy said.

“I’m really hoping that the employees and the customers that were involved. Really hoping they can get through it,” said another woman.

It’s been almost two weeks since the shooting where an armed man opened fire on police at the end of a pursuit just outside the store.

The LAPD returned fire  and one of their bullets took Corado’s life.

Members of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council gathered tonight for their regular meeting to discuss the tragedy.

“I wanna commend the customers, the employees of Trader Joe’s for their assistance. There were some heroes inside that store,” said an officer.

No doubt Corado will be on the minds and in the hearts of staff and customers who return tomorrow  and it’s likely the wounds of what happened here will take a long time to heal.

“Maybe come here and not celebrate the opening – but be part of the family and be together. That’s what they need. They need to have support,” said the customer.

