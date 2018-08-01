FONTANA (CBSLA) — Police are searching for vandals caught on camera spraying more than 100 vehicles at a Fontana dealership with a corrosive chemical.

Paint was peeled down to bare metal on 150 vehicles at the Pacific Auto Center in June.

Two suspects were caught on camera dressed up like exterminators, using pump sprayers to douse the vehicles with an acid-like chemical, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

“It affected our employees. It affected the families of our employees. And overall it affected our community,” said manager Julio Ortiz.

Fontana police are now releasing enhanced photos of the two suspects and the light-colored Prius investigators believe was the getaway vehicle.

Pacific Auto Center is offering a $25,000 reward for information to leading to their arrest.

“We’ve gone through all our records. We’ve turned every stone we thought was a possibility,” Ortiz said.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, indicating one of them may be an elderly man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fontana police.