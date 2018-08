EL SERENO (CBSLA) – A man in his 50s was killed in an early morning shooting Wednesday in El Sereno.

The shooting occurred at about 4:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

There was no word on the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the killing. Police did not confirm if any suspects had been identified.

Homicide detectives were on scene.