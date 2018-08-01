  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Brady Bunch House, Lance Bass, Studio City

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Former ‘NSync singer Lance Bass is reportedly hoping to buy buy buy a TV icon – the Studio City home known as the “Brady Bunch House.”

Bass is one of at least five prospective buyers who have put an offer on the home at 11222 Dilling Street, which was put up for sale last month for nearly $1.9 million, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. The last time the home was sold was in 1973, for a thrifty $60,000.

Offers on the home had to be submitted by Tuesday, and owners told the Los Angeles Times they would give preference to bidders who want to keep the home intact, rather than demolish it and rebuild on the property.

The home’s exteriors were used to portray the home on “The Brady Bunch,” which aired between 1969 and 1974.

