SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling a two-alarm blaze that broke out in the Tapo Canyon area of Simi Valley Wednesday morning.

The Tapo Fire was reported before 9 a.m. near Tapo Canyon and Los Canyon roads, about three miles north of the 118 Freeway. The blaze had grown to eight acres by 9:45 a.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The fire initially uphill at a rapid rate, the fire department reported on Twitter. No structures were immediately threatened and there were no reported injuries.

Air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were being used to battle the flames, along with about 70 firefighters on the ground. Firefighters were making good progress on the blaze as of 10:15 a.m., VCFD said.

People were asked to avoid Tapo Canyon Road, north of Presidio Drive.

The cause of the fire was not known.