VENICE (CBSLA) – A 73-year-old woman died after being pulled out of a house fire in Venice Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at a one-story home in the in the 900 block of South 4th Avenue at 4:39 a.m.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the rear of the home. They entered to find lots of clutter signaling hoarder-like conditions.

They found a woman unconscious inside. She was rescued and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. However she was later pronounced dead.

It took crews about 34 minutes to bring the blaze under control, LAFD reports.

The home had no working smoke alarms, the fire department said. The exact cause of both the woman’s death and the fire are under investigation.