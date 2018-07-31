GARDENA (CBSLA) – One person is dead and at least three others, including a pregnant woman, were wounded in a shooting in a Gardena mobile home park early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported at around 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 135th St. According to Gardena police, officers arrived to find one person dead at the scene and three others with gunshot wounds.

The three were rushed to local hospitals. Among the victims was a pregnant woman who was in critical condition, police said. A second victim was also in critical condition. The third victim suffered minor injuries.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately confirmed. There was no immediate word on a motive. It’s unclear if a suspect had been identified.