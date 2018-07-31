GARDENA (CBSLA) – A manhunt is underway for a male suspect who shot and killed at least two people and wounded three others, including a pregnant woman, in a crime spree in Gardena and Lynwood.

The initial shooting occurred in or near a Gardena mobile home park early Tuesday morning. The second occurred on the 710 Freeway in Lynwood, about 11 miles away.

The first shooting was reported at around 4 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 1200 block of West 135th St. According to Gardena police, officers arrived to find a woman dead at the scene and three others with gunshot wounds.

Those three were rushed to local hospitals. Among the patients was a pregnant woman who was in critical condition, police said. A second person was also in critical condition. The third victim suffered minor injuries.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that at around 4:30 a.m., a person was found shot to death, lying on the on-ramp to the southbound 710 Freeway from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Lynwood. The suspect in the Gardena shooting is believed to be responsible for that killing as well. A Sig Alert was issued and the on-ramp was expected to be closed through at least 3 p.m.

The male suspect was believed to be driving a black-colored Kia Soul with paper plates, California Highway Patrol told CBS2. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The circumstances of the shootings were not immediately confirmed. There was no immediate word on a motive. It’s unclear if a suspect had been identified.

The sheriff’s department is leading the investigation.