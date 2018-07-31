Filed Under:Gardena

GARDENA (CBSLA) – A manhunt is underway for a male suspect who shot and killed at least two people and wounded three others, including a pregnant woman, in a crime spree in Gardena and Lynwood.

The initial shooting occurred in or near a Gardena mobile home park early Tuesday morning. The second occurred on the 710 Freeway in Lynwood, about 11 miles away.

capture231 At Least 2 Dead, 3 Wounded In Gardena Shooting Spree; Gunman At Large

Investigators at the crime scene in Gardena. (CBS2)

The first shooting was reported at around 4 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 1200 block of West 135th St. According to Gardena police, officers arrived to find a woman dead at the scene and three others with gunshot wounds.

Those three were rushed to local hospitals. Among the patients was a pregnant woman who was in critical condition, police said. A second person was also in critical condition. The third victim suffered minor injuries.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that at around 4:30 a.m., a person was found shot to death, lying on the on-ramp to the southbound 710 Freeway from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Lynwood. The suspect in the Gardena shooting is believed to be responsible for that killing as well. A Sig Alert was issued and the on-ramp was expected to be closed through at least 3 p.m.

The male suspect was believed to be driving a black-colored Kia Soul with paper plates, California Highway Patrol told CBS2. He is considered armed and dangerous.

capture216 At Least 2 Dead, 3 Wounded In Gardena Shooting Spree; Gunman At Large

The crime scene off the 710 Freeway in Lynwood. (CBS2)

The circumstances of the shootings were not immediately confirmed. There was no immediate word on a motive. It’s unclear if a suspect had been identified.

The sheriff’s department is leading the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s