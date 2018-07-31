GARDENA (CBSLA) – A manhunt is underway for a man who shot and killed at least two people and wounded three others, including his pregnant ex-girlfriend, in a crime spree that spanned Gardena and Lynwood early Tuesday morning.

The initial shooting occurred in or near a Gardena mobile home park at around 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 135th St. According to Gardena police, the suspect shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend and three other people. Officers arrived to find a woman, identified as a friend of the suspect’s pregnant ex-girlfriend, dead at the scene.

The three other victims were rushed to a hospital. The pregnant woman and another patient were in critical condition, police said. A third victim suffered minor injuries.

At some point, the suspect then shot and killed his own friend and stole his car.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that at around 4:30 a.m., the suspect’s friend was found shot to death, lying on the on-ramp to the southbound 710 Freeway from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Lynwood. A Sig Alert was issued and the on-ramp was expected to be closed through at least 3 p.m.

The male suspect was believed to be driving a black-colored Kia Soul with paper plates, California Highway Patrol told CBS2. He is considered armed and dangerous.

There was no immediate word on a motive in the killings. No names have been released.

The sheriff’s department is leading the investigation.