CALABASAS (CBSLA) — The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a home invasion at the Hidden Hills home of rapper French Montana.

At least two armed robbers burst into the home this morning in the exclusive Calabasas community, according to a TMZ report.

An LASD official confirmed to CBS2 that deputies responded to a call of a home invasion at that location at about 9 a.m.

L.A. County fire officials said they didn’t get any calls for medical assistance at the home, and it’s unclear if anyone was injured in the break-in.

gettyimages 908150228 Home Invasion Investigated At French Montanas Hidden Hills Mansion

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for SBS)

French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, was born in Morocco and grew up in the Bronx. He’s best known for last summer’s hit single “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Rap charts.

gettyimages 946729988 Home Invasion Investigated At French Montanas Hidden Hills Mansion

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

