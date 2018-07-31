RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — It’s been nearly four years since Vanonique Brown lost her oldest son, Sheldon Martin. But not a day goes by that she doesn’t think of him.

“He was a good kid, a goofy kid, fun kid, all of the above,” said Brown.

The 20-year-old was a rising football star at Chaffey College. Investigators say he and his friends were driving to a party, when another car opened fire on the 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley. Martin was killed. Two others injured.

“He shouldn’t be gone, he should still be here,” said Brown. “Because he wouldn’t harm anybody. Neither would his friends.”

Investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department are still trying to solve the case. They are putting out flyers that show the type of car involved in the shooting — a dark-colored Nissan Altima or Maxima. They say the car was seen driving through Baker’s on Main Street just before the shooting and they believe there may have been other witnesses at the restaurant that night.

“Someone’s out there, someone knows, someone saw,” said Brown.

Brown hopes someone will come forward, not just to give her family closure.

“Let’s do this for Sheldon,” said Brown. “So that we can put this to rest. So that he can rest well.”