SOUTH LA (CBSLA) — A South LA neighborhood was shaken Tuesday night after a family argument turned into a deadly shooting.

As CBSLA’s Rachel Kim reports, investigators are looking for the man who opened fire on his relatives and turned a case of family violence deadly.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday the LAPD responded to a disturbance call on 41st and Long Beach Avenue in South LA.

“It was actually a family dispute over living accommodations where it was three cousins who were arguing about ownership of a property,” said LAPD Newton Division Lt. German Hurtado.

The officers cleared the call and left. But about an hour later they came back after shots were fired. The situation there had escalated.

“One of the cousins came back with an unknown type of handgun and he shot his two family members and then fled the location,” said Hurtado.

The two victims are men in their 40s. Police say one died at the scene. The other is in the hospital.

The shooter left in a white compact car so now investigators are trying to track him down.

‘We know who he is. We have his name. And we also have witnesses who identified him,” said Hurtado.

The identities of the suspect and the victims have not been released.