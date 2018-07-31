RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a brazen, would-be burglar who tried to break into a Riverside home in plain view of a security camera.

“You’re just pretty much watching someone trying to break into your home, and you can’t do anything about it,” said homeowner Fabian, who did not want to show his face on camera. He said he was at work when he received an alert on his phone that someone was at his home just before 11 a.m. Monday.

“The first time he came around, he saw the camera, and he took off,” said Fabian.

The man eventually returned about 15 minutes later and walked around the side of the house before going back to the front door. At that point, the man tried to adjust the security camera, ostensibly so he would be out of view. However, he ended up looking directly into the camera.

The man then tried to kick the door open to no avail.

Nearby residents said they have seen the man in the neighborhood before.

“I have two kids and my wife’s pregnant,” said Fabian. “I felt safe. You don’t feel safe in your neighborhood anymore.”

Fabian’s cameras also captured the moment the man got into a vehicle around the corner, which appears to be a black, two-door sedan.

Fabian is now having a fence built around his home.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the getaway car is urged to call the Riverside Sheriff’s Dept. at (800)950-2444 or submit a tip at their website.