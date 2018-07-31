  • KCAL9On Air

Aeromexico, Durango, Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP/CBSLA) — An Aeromexico airliner crashed after taking off in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, a federal official confirmed, and the state’s governor says no one was killed.

The civil defense office of Durango state said the plane landed in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango. The agency published photos of a smoking but seemingly relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field. Lines of ambulances were waiting at the accident site.

cepcdurango 1024407179145539584 20180731 143118 img2 Aeromexico Plane Crashes In Durango, Mexico

(Twitter/@CEPCDurango)

Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, head of Mexico’s Transport Department, said that “the plane fell upon takeoff.” He said there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard.

The airline says in its Twitter account that it is “trying to verify the information and obtain details.” Aeromexico says it involved an Embraer 190 plane with capacity of 100 passengers.

cepcdurango 1024407179145539584 20180731 143118 img4 Aeromexico Plane Crashes In Durango, Mexico

(Twitter/@CEPCDurango)

There is no immediate information on whether there are any injuries or deaths.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

