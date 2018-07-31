MEXICO CITY (AP/CBSLA) — An Aeromexico airliner crashed after taking off in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, a federal official confirmed, and the state’s governor says no one was killed.

Se confirma que no hubo fallecidos en el accidente del vuelo #AM2431. En estos momentos se encuentra parte del Gabinete, encabezado por la Coordinadora @RosarioCastroL, para atender a los lesionados y cooperar con las autoridades del aeropuerto en la atención de éste suceso. — José R. Aispuro T. (@AispuroDurango) July 31, 2018

The civil defense office of Durango state said the plane landed in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango. The agency published photos of a smoking but seemingly relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field. Lines of ambulances were waiting at the accident site.

Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, head of Mexico’s Transport Department, said that “the plane fell upon takeoff.” He said there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard.

We are aware of an accident in Durango and we're working to gather details and verify the information. Follow our official communication channels for more updates. — Aeromexico (@AeromexicoUSA) July 31, 2018

We're working to gather all the details and we'll provide them once they're confirmed. Our first priority is to ensure the safety of all our clients and crew aboard. #Flight2431 — Aeromexico (@AeromexicoUSA) July 31, 2018

The airline says in its Twitter account that it is “trying to verify the information and obtain details.” Aeromexico says it involved an Embraer 190 plane with capacity of 100 passengers.

There is no immediate information on whether there are any injuries or deaths.

