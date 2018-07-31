  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 9,000-gallon sewage spill Sunday forced the closure of several swimming areas near the Belmont Pier in Long Beach to water contact.

The spill occurred at around 1 p.m. Sunday in the city of Commerce, when 9,500 gallons of sewage were discharged from a line controlled by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, according to a news release from the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services Monday.

About 500 gallons were captured, but another 9,000 spilled into the Los Angeles River.

The spill occurred approximately 17 miles from Long Beach. It forced the city to close all swimming areas west of the Belmont Pier. They will remain closed until water testing determines they are safe for contact, the city said. There was no word on when that would be.

A similar spill occurred back in February.

For more information on the spill, the public can call the Water Hotline at 562-570-4199.

